Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 2,865 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,498 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $3,554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 676.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $617,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

