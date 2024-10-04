Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Genesco worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Genesco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $306.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.