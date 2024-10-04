Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 482 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 360,164 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $31,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

