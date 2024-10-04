Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 50.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,733,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

