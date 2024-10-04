14,981 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $517,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

