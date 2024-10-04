Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 14.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Enviri by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVRI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

