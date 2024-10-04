Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 887.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

