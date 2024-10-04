Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 32,583 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

