Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alector by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $35,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Alector Stock Down 6.2 %

ALEC stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

