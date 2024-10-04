Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 62.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after buying an additional 12,838,230 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in Sabre by 19.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

