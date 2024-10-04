Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Miller Industries worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

MLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

MLR opened at $61.84 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

