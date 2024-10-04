NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Raised by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $529.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.27 and its 200-day moving average is $556.42. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.90 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

