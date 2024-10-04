Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

