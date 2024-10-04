30,201 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Further Reading

