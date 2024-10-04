Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $8,813,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 217,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 65.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 31.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.3 %

MTW stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $329.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.85. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

