Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 4,444 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Zymeworks worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 401.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 441,947 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Zymeworks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.