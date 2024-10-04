Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 17,895 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

