Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 150.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $5,867,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

