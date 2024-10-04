Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

