Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Okta by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Okta Stock Down 0.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,439 shares of company stock worth $46,557,801. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

