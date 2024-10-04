Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 69,807 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

