Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 168.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 464,981 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after acquiring an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 365,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $172.47 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

