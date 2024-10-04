Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 195 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $581.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.98. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.