Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 38,336 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,984,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

