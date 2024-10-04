Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 157.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $15.67 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.