Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $95.14 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

