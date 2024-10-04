Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,664 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 80.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,534 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.12 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

