Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $276,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,311,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $2,065,058. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.50 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

