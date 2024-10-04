Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,229,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

