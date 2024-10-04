Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $395.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $403.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.96.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

