Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

