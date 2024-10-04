Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,063 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yext by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 900,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 530,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 71,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $822.43 million, a P/E ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 1.17. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.53.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,777.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

