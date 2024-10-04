American Century Companies Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

