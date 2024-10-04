Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.17 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

