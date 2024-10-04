Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Capital City Bank Group worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $565.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCBG. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

