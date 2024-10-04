Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDS shares. Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $18.04 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.