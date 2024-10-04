Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Lands’ End worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 107,966 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $507.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.78. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

