Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GERN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Geron by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Geron Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GERN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

