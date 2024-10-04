Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,317. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

