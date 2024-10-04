Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

ALLY stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

