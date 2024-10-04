Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE HSBC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

