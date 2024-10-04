American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.35 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

