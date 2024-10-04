Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.