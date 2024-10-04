Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

