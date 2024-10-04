Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,197 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chegg Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.