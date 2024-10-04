Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,872 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $77,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 28,725.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.