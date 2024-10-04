16,474 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of ePlus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $49,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 75.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 209,511 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at $15,315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the second quarter valued at $4,740,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

