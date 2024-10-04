Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.47. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mersana Therapeutics

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.