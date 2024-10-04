Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,013 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $97,173,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,853,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after buying an additional 312,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

