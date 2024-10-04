Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,392 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.07 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

